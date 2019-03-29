Steve Barnett has been hired as UT Martin’s new director of athletic bands, effective July 1.

Barnett spent 24 years in Mississippi working as a band director at both the high school and collegiate levels, including four years with the University of Mississippi.

Formerly the UT Martin Office of Educational Outreach Coordinator, Barnett also taught at Marshall University in West Virginia, where he served as a professor of music, director of bands, program director for the School of Music and Theatre, coordinator of music education and conductor for marching band and wind symphony during 11 years with the university.

He then worked for Amro Music Co. in Memphis as an educational music representative for West Tennessee before accepting his previous position at UT Martin in 2016. He has published 15 marching band arrangements through Jalen Publishing Co. in Orlando, Florida, and serves as a staff arranger for the company.

Barnett holds a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Mississippi and a master’s degree in music education from Mississippi College.

Department of Music Chair Dr. Julie Hill says Barnett’s teaching style when it comes to marching band is based on the SEC model, which focuses on a variety of music and changes parts of the performance throughout the season.

Dr. Hill says Barnett’s goal is to make the Aviators Marching Band the center of game-day spirit involving as many student performers and fans in the crowd as possible.