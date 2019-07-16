Just five days after being sent down to the team’s Triple-A team, the Los Angeles Dodgers called Dresden’s Matt Beaty back up Monday when they placed infielder Chris Taylor on the 10-day injured list.

Taylor fractured his arm Sunday night after being hit by a pitch. He could be out for up to four weeks.

Meanwhile, Beaty, a former Dresden Lion, was called back up Monday after being with the club since the end of April, filling in for a number of injured players in blue.

Beaty, who has impressed fans with his hustle and grit, has appeared in 37 games and batted .278 with eight doubles, two home runs, and 17 RBI.