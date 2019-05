The Los Angeles Dodgers have optioned Dresden native Matt Beaty to AAA Oklahoma City after signing Travis d’Arnaud to a one-year contract.

The New York Mets released d’Arnaud Friday.

Beaty returns to Oklahoma City after making his Major League Baseball debut last week and collecting his first major league hit in his first plate appearance.

On Saturday, Beaty got his first career RBI when he drove in a run with a pinch-hit single.

Beaty appeared in three of the four games he was with the Dodgers.