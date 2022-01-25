Ben Johnson Named South Gibson Football Coach

Westview High School defensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been announced as the new head football coach for the South Gibson Hornets. Coach Johnson replaces former head coach Scott Stidham, who had been with the program since its inception in 2009.

Coach Johnson said one of the things that drew him to the position was the culture that Coach Stidham had cultivated.

Coach Johnson said in meeting with his team for the first time, he liked what he saw.

South Gibson finished with a record of 9-4 last season, and made an appearance in the Class 4A State Quarterfinals.