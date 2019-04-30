A Benton County man has been arrested after allegedly beating a dog with a hammer and a baseball bat, then dousing the animal with gasoline and setting it on fire.

Benton County Sheriff Ken Christopher says Cody Shay Townsend is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, aggravated burglary and trespassing. Christopher says the dog survived Sunday’s attack and is recovering, but may lose an eye.

The sheriff says the dog confronted Townsend, who was apparently trying to get into a house and that’s when Townsend attacked the animal.

Townsend is being held in the Benton County Jail.