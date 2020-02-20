A Benton County doctor is being held on a $50,000 dollar bond after being indicted this week on multiple counts of TennCare fraud.

TBI Public Information Officer Keli McAlister says 72-year-old Dr. Agustin Vitualla was indicted this week by the Benton County Grand Jury on 20 counts of TennCare Fraud.

TBI agents began investigating Dr. Vitualla in 2016 for overprescribing drugs to patients and prescribing drugs to patients who didn’t need them.

Vitualla arrested Tuesday in Smyrna, Tennessee and is being held in the Benton County Jail.