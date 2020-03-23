A Benton County woman is charged with killing her grandparents in Camden.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 28-year-old Katelyn Taylor was arrested Monday by the TBI and Camden Police Department for the murders of 82-year-old Eugene McDaniel and 67-year-old Celeste McDaniel.

McAlister says Camden officers found the bodies Monday morning around 8:00 while conducting a welfare check at a home on Vicksburg Avenue.

Taylor is charged with two counts of Criminal Homicide and is being in the Benton County Jail on a half-million-dollar bond.