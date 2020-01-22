Beth VanCleave will serve out her late husband Roger VanCleave’s remaining term as District 7 Commissioner after a unanimous vote by the Weakley County Commission Tuesday night.

Miss VanCleave tells Thunderbolt Radio News about filling out her late husband’s term.

Prior to Miss VanCleave’s appointment, U.S. Congressman David Kustoff and State Representative Andy Holt presented her with flags that were flown over the capitals in Washington, D.C. and Nashville.

Miss VanCleave said she’s overwhelmed by the support for her late husband.

Miss VanCleave will serve as District 7 Commissioner until the August General Election and she’s seeking to continue serving in the seat by running unopposed in the March Republican Primary and will run against Independent Whitney Stover in the August General Election.