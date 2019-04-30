It’s Bingo Night at the Tennessee Iris Festival tonight in Dresden.

Children’s Fun Bingo is tonight from 6:00 to 7:00 at Dresden Elementary School for children up to age 12, with fun prizes awarded.

Iris Festival Fun Bingo for adults will be tonight from 7:00 t0 8:30 at Dresden Middle School gym.

Wednesday’s events include the Baking Contest at the McWherter Civic Center. Baked dishes need to be submitted at the Civic Center between 8:00 and 10:00 with judging at 10:00.

The Senior Center Potluck Luncheon is at noon at the McWherter Civic Center.

The Pancake Supper at Dresden First Baptist Family Life Center will be from 5:00 to 6:45, with tickets $6 dollars for adults, $4 dollars for children ages three to six, and children two and under eat free.

Following the pancake supper will be the Community Wide Gospel Singing at Dresden First Baptist Church at 7:00, featuring classically trained tenor Mike Bundon, the current Minister of Music and Worship at Smithwood Baptist Church in Knoxville.

The 40th Annual Tennessee Iris Festival continues through Saturday.