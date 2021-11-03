Blackburn and Other Senators Oppose Cash Payments to Illegal Immigrants

Eleven United States Senators, including Tennessee’s Marsha Blackburn, are opposing a plan to pay illegal immigrants with taxpayer dollars.

The Senators joined together to write a letter to President Joe Biden, opposing his administrations plan to offer illegal immigrants up to $450,000 per person.

The payments are reportedly being considered to settle lawsuits resulting from the violation of U.S. immigration law.

The Republican Senators, which included Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and John Kennedy, asked the president to refuse any settlement payments for illegals who have broken U.S. laws.

The letter also stated the payment of settlements would encourage more illegal immigration and lawlessness at the borders.

According to reports, the federal government is considering paying out more than $1 billion dollars to illegal immigrants, based on allegations against the Department of Homeland Security.