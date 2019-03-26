The Tennessee Board of Regents has approved new training programs at nine technical colleges and changes in some student fees at six community colleges.

Some of the new programs apply to dual-enrollment students who earn college credit while still in high school. Programs approved include education for welding, building construction and advanced manufacturing.

The board also approved changes in student fees requested by Chattanooga State, Dyersburg State, Jackson State, Pellissippi State, Volunteer State and Motlow State community colleges.