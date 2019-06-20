The body of a missing Paris man was found Thursday afternoon in Weakley County.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says the body of 50-year-old David Shipton, Jr. was found just after noon Thursday near the 11-mile marker on Highway 89 between Dresden and Sharon.

Captain McGowan says a THP helicopter discovered a wrecked motorcycle in a deep ditch, and authorities found Shipton’s body at the scene.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office had asked for the helicopter’s assistance after cell phone records showed the last time the victim’s cell phone signal hit a tower was somewhere southwest of Dresden.

Captain McGowan says the accident is thought to have happened sometime early Saturday morning and is being investigated by the THP.