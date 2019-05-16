The body of a Union University student was found in her campus apartment Wednesday in Jackson.

University officials say no foul play is suspected in the death of 25-year-old senior nursing major Huyen Thi Thanh Hunyh of Mt. Juliet.

In a note to the Union campus community, University President Samuel W. Oliver said, “Losing a student is one of the saddest events that a close-knit campus community like Union can experience.”

Oliver also called on Union students, faculty, and staff to pray for Hunyh’s family, friends and the entire Union community.

No further details have been released.