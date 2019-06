The Milwaukee Brewers selected a West Tennessee native in the first round of the MLB Draft last night.

Mississippi State left-handed pitcher Ethan Small, of Lexington, was taken by the Brewers with the 28th overall pick in the first round.

Small is the 2019 SEC Pitcher of the Year and currently leading the Bulldogs into the NCAA Super Regional Tournament this weekend.

Small was a standout player at Lexington High School under coach Adam Harrington.