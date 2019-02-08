A bridge near the UT Martin campus is now dedicated to a fallen Weakley County soldier.

The bridge at the intersection of University Street and Skyhawk Parkway near the UTM campus is now the Captain Brent Morel Memorial Bridge.

Morel graduated from UTM in 1999.

In April of 2004, while serving as a Platoon Commander in the U.S. Marines, Captain Morel was killed in action in Fallujah, Iraq.

With his leadership and bravery, Morel is credited with saving the lives of his platoon after an ambush.

For his act of courage and sacrifice, Captain Morel received the Purple Heart and Navy Cross.

Morel has also been honored with a bust at UT Martin’s Paul Meek Library as well as a statue in front of the Martin Public Safety building.