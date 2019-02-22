Beginning Monday, work on the John Vincent Memorial Bridge on Hyndsver Road will have both lanes of traffic closed for two months.

TDOT has contracted Dement Construction to replace the approach slabs on the bridge.

Weakley County Road Supervisor Charles Ross tells Thunderbolt Radio News with the major undertaking of the bridge work, traffic on the heavily-traveled road will need to be re-routed.

Ross says there are four other bridge projects coming up this year in Weakley County.

Ross says bids for the Jolley Springs Road bridge project won’t be let out until late summer or fall.