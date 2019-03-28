Two brothers from Iowa are travelling through the Ken-Tenn area as part of their cross-country walk to help bring awareness for veterans’ issues.

Rick and Jeff Harrison began their journey January 23 in Naples, Florida and will finish up their cross-country walk in Seattle, Washington in late July or early August.

The brothers, who are both disable veterans, are raising money for veterans dealing with dementia, Alzheimer’s, and depression through their Facebook page, Veterans Walk for DAD, and all the money they raise goest to that cause.

Throughout their months-long walk, the two are paying for supplies, hotel rooms, and laundry with their own money.

You can make a contribution for the cause on their Facebook page at Veterans Walk for DAD, as well as keep up with the two as they post pics and video from their cross-country trip.