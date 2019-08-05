With the new school year, drivers are reminded to be aware of school buses on the road and to watch for students loading and unloading the bus.

Weakley County Schools Transportation Supervisor Ron Byington tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Byington says before the school year begins, bus drivers spend time training and going over proper procedures.

Byington says Weakley County Schools will have 41 total school buses running this year, including 14 in Martin, 11 in Dresden, three each in Gleason, Greenfield, and Sharon.