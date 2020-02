It was a busy day Tuesday at the Weakley County Election Commission Office, with over 200 early votes being cast on the final day of the early voting period.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says 210 early votes were cast Tuesday bringing the final early vote total to 1,385.

Of that number, Britt says 884 votes were cast in the Republican Primary and 501 in the Democratic Primary.

The Presidential Preference Primary and County Primaries will be held on Tuesday, March 3rd.