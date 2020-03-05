Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday that Tennessee has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says a 44-year-old Williamson County man is being quarantined in his home with mild symptoms.

The man had recently traveled out of state and after returning home, became sick and alerted authorities.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum tells Thunderbolt Radio News that he’s been in conversation this week with Dr. Piercey about the virus.

Williamson County Schools will be closed Friday and Monday for what school officials call a “deep cleaning.”