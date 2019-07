A three-year project became a reality Wednesday as an old CSX caboose found a new home in downtown Gleason.

Gleason Downtown Revitalization Committee President Charles Anderson, who spear-headed the project, tells Thunderbolt Radio News how it began.

Anderson says the rail industry is significant to the Gleason community.

It took workers around 90 minutes to move the caboose from the railroad tracks to its new permanent home on a set of stationary tracks across from the Gazelle Grounds.