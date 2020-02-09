A Camden man is facing a murder charge in connection with a Bruceton fire Saturday morning.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says TBI agents responded to a fire call at a residence on South Spruce Street in Bruceton around 1:00 Saturday morning, along with the 24th District Attorney’s Office, Bruceton Police Department, Bruceton Fire Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, Carroll County Fire Department, and Hollow Rock Fire Department.

When first responders arrived, they found the body of a deceased individual inside and during the course of the investigation into the fire and the death, TBI agents developed information identifying 33-year-old Jason Mark Mills, of Camden, as the individual responsible for the death of the victim.

Niland says the victim’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy and confirmation of identification.

Mills was arrested Saturday and charged him with one count of First Degree Murder.

He was booked into the Carroll County Jail and is currently being held without bond.