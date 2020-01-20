About 300 guests were inspired to “Dream with a Vision and Live with a Purpose” during Monday’s 8th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast and Celebration at UT Martin.

One of the keynote speakers this year was UT Martin Criminal Justice Major Gerrard Cox.

The morning’s other keynote speaker was UTM Career Planning and Development Director, Dr. Mark McCloud.

Several awards were also presented during the celebration to those helping to keep Dr. King’s vision alive.

Dr. McCloud, Courtney Price, and Kayla Gooden, were recognized with the Alpha Awards, UTM Director of Student Affairs and Multicultural Affairs John W. Blue was awarded the Torch Award, and the City of Martin Harold Conner Award was presented to Hoover Nunley.

The annual event is sponsored by the City of Martin, UT Martin, and the UTM Black Student Association.