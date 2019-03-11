A Carroll County man is charged with stealing nearly $30,000 dollars in guns from a Weakley County home.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says 37-year-old Scottie Nicodemus Owens, of Hollow Rock, has been arrested for stealing 40 guns from a residence on Tumbling Creek Road just east of Gleason in January.

As of Monday, only nine of the 40 guns have been recovered.

Owens is charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft over $10,000 dollars and has been released from the Weakley County Jail on a $25,000 dollar bond.

McGowan says the case is still under investigation by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, 24th Judicial Task Force, TBI, and ATF.