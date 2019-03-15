A Carroll County man accused of stealing 40 guns in Weakley County had his case continued Wednesday in General Sessions Court.

37-year-old Scottie Nicodemus Owens, of Hollow Rock, is charged with stealing nearly $30,000 dollars’ worth of firearms from a residence on Tumbling Creek Road just east of Gleason.

As of earlier this week, only nine of the 40 guns have been recovered.

Owens will next appear in court on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The case is still under investigation by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.