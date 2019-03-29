A Carroll County man is facing three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to filing false federal tax returns.

According to the indictment, in 2015, Josh Hicks, of Huntingdon, was the owner of J. Hicks Appliances in Huntingdon, and Appliances and More in Lexington, Tennessee, when he willfully underreported the businesses’ gross receipts by $98,000 dollars for the taxable year of 2015.

Hicks also filed false individual income tax returns by underreporting gross receipts on his Schedule C, profit or loss from business in 2012, 2013, and 2014, which resulted in an underreporting of income in the total amount of $335,000 dollars.

Last November, a federal grand jury in Jackson returned a four-count indictment against the 32-year-old Hicks for filing False and Fraudulent statements on Income Tax Returns for the years of 2012-2015 and earlier this week, Hicks pleaded guilty to one count of the indictment for calendar year 2015.

Hicks faces a statutory maximum sentence of three years in federal prison and a period of supervised release.

As part of the plea agreement, Hicks will pay restitution in the amount of $95,210 dollars to the United States.

Sentencing is set for June 27th.