Following Governor Bill Lee’s request for Tennessee’s public K-12 schools to remain closed through April 24, the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce is canceling all of its sponsored events in the month of April.

Included in those cancellations are: the Capitol Talk scheduled for April 3rd, Rep. David Kustoff’s visit scheduled for April 10th, all STEM sessions, and the Chamber Business Expo scheduled for April 23rd.

The Chamber will remain open, but if you need assistance call 986-4664.