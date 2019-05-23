The case against a Martin man accused of murder has been moved to Wednesday.

20-year-old Raschad L. Windham appeared in Weakley County General Sessions Court Wednesday where Judge Tommy Moore moved his case to next Wednesday morning at 9:00.

Windham was arrested last Thursday charges of First Degree Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery in the May 11 shooting which took the life of 23-year-old Luke Greene, of Martin.

Martin Police Chief Don Teal says the incident is still under investigation and additional charges and arrests may be made.

Windham is being held in the Weakley County Jail.