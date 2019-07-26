The Tennessee Soybean Festival has announced that Charles and Mary Nethery will be the grand marshals for this year’s Soybean Festival Parade in September.

For over 15 years, Charles Nethery has been the Official Weatherologist for WCMT’s “Good Times in the Morning” show.

Charles has rarely missed a day calling in with his weather readings of temperature, rainfall, humidity, and how fast his grass is growing.

And on the few occasions Charles wasn’t able to call in, his wife, Mary, has called in to the morning show to let listeners know how much rain or snow fell since the previous day.

In a phone call with Thunderbolt Radio News, Charles says both he and Mary are honored to have been chosen as this year’s grand marshals, and that it will be the first time either of them have been in a parade.

The 26th Annual Tennessee Soybean Festival is set for September 1st through the 7th in downtown Martin, with the Soybean Festival Parade, Tuesday night, September 3rd at 6:30 along University and Lindell Streets.