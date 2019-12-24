For the third time this season, UT Martin junior forward Chelsey Perry has been named OVC Player of the Week after a pair of strong performances against Lipscomb and No. 6 Louisville.]

A Middleton native, Perry averaged 26.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game last week while flirting with a pair of double-doubles and a near record-setting effort.

She began the week by scoring a career-high 42 points while tallying 10 rebounds for her fifth career double-double. Her 42 points ranks as the most points scored in the OVC this season and the third-best total in the NCAA while marking just the sixth 40-point outing in program history and two points off the single-game record.

Later in the week, she almost notched her second double-double of the season after tallying 11 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and three steals as the Skyhawks took the No. 6 ranked Louisville Cardinals into double overtime.

Perry currently ranks second in the OVC with 18.9 points per game while sitting in sixth with 7.6 rebounds per game. So far this season, Perry has tallied eight straight games by scoring in double figures while recording one double-double.

Perry and the Skyhawks return to action Sunday when travel to No. 20 ranked Arkansas.