For just the fourth time in program history, a UT Martin women’s basketball player has claimed All-American honors as junior star Chelsey Perry was tabbed to the 2020 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-American honorable mention team.

Headlining the 2020 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-American team was The Wade Trophy winner Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon) while she was joined on the 10-member team by Chennedy Carter (Texas A&M), Lauren Cox (Baylor), Kathleen Doyle (Iowa), Dana Evans (Louisville), Tyasha Harris (South Carolina), Ruthy Hebard (Oregon), Aari McDonald (Arizona), Satou Sabally (Oregon) and Megan Walker (UConn). Additionally, 42 players were named to the honorable mention team – including just seven from mid-major programs.

Perry joins a decorated list of All-Americans recognized for their athletic accomplishments in UT Martin’s history alongside former standouts Heather Butler (Senior CLASS), Ashia Jones (Associated Press) and Jasmine Newsome (Associated Press).

A native of Middleton, Perry joined the nation’s elite after a stunning junior campaign in which she ranked first nationally in field goals made (286), second in total points (740) and third in both points per game (23.1) and field goal attempts (386). The Skyhawk forward also ranked 11th nationally in blocks (86) and 17th in blocks per game (2.69). This honor adds to her numerous accolades which include an OVC regular season championship, being tabbed a finalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award, named OVC Player of the Year and being selected to the All-OVC first team.

Perry averaged 23.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.0 assist and 1.6 steals in 34.2 minutes per game. Her 740 points ranked sixth in program single-season history while her 479 points in conference play marked the most points scored against OVC foes in over 20 years. Other top milestones include joining the program’s 1,000-point club, a 42-point performance against Lipscomb which ranked as the sixth-highest single-game scoring output in the NCAA this season and tying the program’s single-game block record with eight rejections against IUPUI.