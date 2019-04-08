A Chicago woman is facing drug charges in Weakley County after being found with almost 3.5 grams of heroin with fentanyl.

According to an affidavit 37-year-old Angela Gail Berry, of Chicago, was arrested while visiting her sister in Latham.

Berry’s sister told Weakley County Sheriff’s deputies that during an argument, Berry said she had heroin with fentanyl in her purse and would kill anyone who touched her drugs.

When deputies arrived, Berry was reportedly passed out on the couch.

A search of Berry’s purse revealed 13 individual packets of heroin weighing a total of 3.43 grams.

Berry is charged with Possession of Schedule 1 Heroin with Fentanyl and is being held in the Weakley County Jail.