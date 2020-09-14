Former UT Martin Baseball walk-on pitcher Alec Mills pitched the 16th no-hitter in Chicago Cubs history, in a 12-0 shutout of the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday.

Mills threw a career-high 114 pitches Sunday as he officially etched his name in the Major League Baseball record book. The final pitch came against Jace Peterson, who grounded out to Javier Baez.

*sound courtesy of the official Chicago Cubs Twitter page

Mills improved to (5-3) on the season, posting an ERA of 3.93 over his ten appearances. Hitters are only batting .204 when facing Mills this season.

Mills became the first Skyhawk to ever play in a Major League Baseball game in 2016. That came after a three-year career at UTM, where Mills still ranks in the Top-10 in school history for appearances (67, sixth), strikeouts (165, seventh), and wins (13, eighth).

*photo courtesy of MLBStats on Twitter