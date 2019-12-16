The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating after a child was struck and killed after a Christmas parade in Middle Tennessee.

Police in Mount Juliet say the child was hit Saturday by a pickup truck towing a trailer in a middle school parking lot.

Police say several officers responded to the scene and an ambulance had to be escorted through heavy traffic as the parade was ending.

The Wilson County School District says the child was a student at a local elementary school, but didn’t release further details.

A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night.