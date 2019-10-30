A child has been treated and released after being struck by a car Wednesday morning in Martin.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says around 8:40 Wednesday morning, officers were call to West Tennessee Healthcare-Volunteer Hospital where a 9-year-old child was being treated for injuries after reportedly being struck by a vehicle.

Officers learned that a 2002 Chevrolet Impala, operated by 43-year-old Gary Shields, of Martin, had struck the juvenile near the intersection of McCombs and Jackson Streets.

The juvenile suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries and has already been released from the hospital.

Fuqua says Shields was cited for failure to yield and failure to provide proof of insurance and has a court appearance Thursday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.