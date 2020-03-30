The City of Dresden is implementing a curfew and other mandatory social distancing measures to address the continued spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Dresden.

The following is a statement from the City of Dresden:

Today, Monday, March 30, Mayor Jeff Washburn announced additional measures to disrupt the spread of the virus within the city. These measures include the implementation of a curfew in the City of Dresden from dusk to dawn each day until further notice. The curfew will be applicable to vehicular traffic, pedestrians walking upon the streets and sidewalks in the city, and use of all city owned facilities that are not otherwise closed. Exceptions to the curfew will be persons transiting by vehicles through the City of Dresden, individuals driving or walking to a place of employment, and persons enroute by vehicle to destinations outside the city. The Dresden Police Department will be enforcing the curfew.

All city parks within the city are as of Monday completely closed and all activities will be prohibited at Wilson Park. Traffic gates allowing traffic in the park are being closed and additional barricades put in place to limit access to the park by vehicles. The Dresden Police Department will be enforcing the park closure.

The Walking Trail will remain open to pedestrian traffic, but persons using the trail are required to maintain a minimum of six foot separation and use of other social distancing guidelines published by the CDC.

The City of Dresden encourages our most vulnerable citizens,which includes the elderly, persons with cardiac or respiratory issues, diabetics, and persons with auto-immune disorders to shelter in place at home and limit social interactions with families and friends.