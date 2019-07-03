The City of Dresden is taking steps to address cleaning up abandoned and dilapidated properties in the city.

Dresden resident Lin Dunn addressed the City Board this week about the city’s Condemnation Board.

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn says most of the code violation cases usually get tied-up in court, but plans for city attorney Beau Pemberton to make sure those cases aren’t put off.

Upon Mayor Washburn’s recommendation of reappointing the Condemnation Board, the City Board approved Alderwoman Sandra Klutts, Lin Dunn, Bobby Goode, LeAnne Moore, Kelly Trevathan, and city building inspector David Kelly to the board.

The Condemnation Board will meet July 18th to consider properties to be condemned.