The City of Greenfield and Greenfield School are gearing up to treat area children and families to a festive start to fall.

In a press release, Greenfield city officials announce that on October 31 from 5:00 to 7:00 cars will line Front Street for a combined Trunk or Treat experience.

The City of Greenfield, Greenfield Police and Fire Departments, Dr. Nathan Porter Library, and area churches are working together to create the fun experience that will include hot dogs, popcorn, nachos and drinks.

Children are encouraged to dress in costume and make their way through more than 40 cars already registered to participate.

Sponsors for the event include: Tate’s Family Foods, Sonic Drive-In, Simmons Bank, Jowers Sign Company, and Pepsi Mid-America Paris.

“We wanted a safe, central location for children to enjoy Halloween and make it easier on the parents,” said Mayor Cindy McAdams.

Greenfield’s First Baptist, First Presbyterian, United Methodist, Bethlehem Baptist, Daystar Ministries, Johnson’s Tabernacle, and St. Luke Baptist have all agreed to relocate their usual festivities to join in the collaborative effort.

On November 2 from 4:00 to 8:00 Greenfield School will host a Harvest Carnival which will include over 30 booths of carnival activities, vendors, and a silent auction.

The Harvest Kings and Queens will be announced as well.

Entry is free and armbands can be purchased at the event that will allow for participation in games and other events.

Proceeds will go to Greenfield School for students’ incentives and other opportunities.

Anyone interested in participating as a vendor should contact Jennifer Biggs at the school, 731-235-3421.