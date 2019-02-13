The City of Greenfield will be leasing a property east of Highway 45 near Parker Road and Bean Switch Road for a future industrial site.

Greenfield Industrial Board Chairman Mike Biggs presented a map of the property to the Greenfield City Board Tuesday night.

The city’s adjoining property is 27.5 acres, and added with the new property’s 63 acres would give the city just over 90 acres of possible industrial site property.

Aldermen Shane Johnson added that an industrial site and spec building caught the eye of a prominent Greenfield industry 30 years ago.

Following the presentation, the Greenfield City Board voted unanimously to lease the property for $3,000 dollars a year for five years with the option to buy the property for $6,000 dollars an acre.