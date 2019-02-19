Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers announced Tuesday that the City of Humboldt would receive nearly $17 million dollars in low-interest loans for clean water and drinking water infrastructure improvements.

The City of Humboldt will receive two clean water loans totaling $10.9 million dollars for wastewater treatment plant upgrades and six million dollars for water treatment plant and water distribution system improvements.

Salyers says abundant, clean water is important to the quality of life in Tennessee, and that Tennessee’s Revolving Fund Loan program is an excellent way to make such improvements affordable.