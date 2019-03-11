The City of Martin has been recognized as a Top 100 Micropolitan by Site Selection magazine for 2019.

In the magazine’s ranking of Top Micropolitans – cities of 10,000 to 50,000 people which cover at least one county – Martin was listed in the number 62 slot out of 551 micropolitan areas designated in the United States.

On the designation, Martin Mayor Randy Brundige said, “It’s an honor to be recognized for our successes. Martin recruited its first foreign direct investment last year with DONG-A, along with championing further business expansion and investment from our long-standing friends at MTD Products, Inc. Good things continue to happen for Martin.”

Weakley County Economic Industrial Development Corporation President, Ms. Shelby Spurgeon, said “It’s exciting to be able to begin my position working with such accolades of being recognized nationally as a Top Micropolitan Sites. When it comes to further development and recruitment for Martin and Weakley County, it’s great to know we have a solid foundation and an experienced team.”

“This is quite a feat. I’m proud of the progress Martin has made and continues to make. It’s very rewarding to work alongside Mayor Brundige, Board of Aldermen, and Martin Industrial Board, in addition to our County Mayor, Jake Bynum, who are all visionaries in our community and am looking forward to more good things in the future,” said Brad Thompson, City of Martin Director of Economic and Community Development.

Site Selection’s yearly analyses are regarded by corporate real estate analysts as the “industry scoreboard.” The magazine’s circulation base consists of 48,000 subscribers, most of whom are involved in corporate site selection decisions at the CEO/President/COO level.