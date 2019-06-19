The City of Martin officially has its own ambulance service.

During a public hearing Tuesday afternoon, the Martin City Board passed the second and final reading of an ordinance naming the City of Martin Fire Department the exclusive ambulance service provider for the City of Martin.

The official start date for the service is August 10th at 6:00 A.M.

The Martin Fire Department is currently hiring personnel to staff the new ambulance service.

Mayor Randy Brundige tells Thunderbolt Radio News the city has purchased three new ambulances which are currently on the production line and should be delivered to the city sometime in July.