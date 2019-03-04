The City of Martin was recognized Monday by the Tennessee Association of Development Districts with the John S. Wilder Award for the city’s fiber project.

Mayor Randy Brundige says Martin was nominated for the award by the Northwest Tennessee Development District.

The project with West Kentucky & Tennessee Telecommunications began in December of 2016 when the Martin City Board approved the agreement for WK&T to provide fiber optic broadband to the city.

Mayor Brundige says the high speed fiber internet service is enhancing industrial and business recruitment opportunities for the city of Martin while at the same time providing alternatives for those who want a faster upload and download speed for their home and business computers.

The John S. Wilder Award is named in honor of the longtime Lieutenant Governor of Tennessee who served in the position for 36 years under Governors Winfield Dunn, Ray Blanton, Lamar Alexander, Ned Ray McWherter, Don Sundquist, and Phil Bredesen.