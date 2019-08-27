The City of Martin is tied with Hendersonville as the sixth safest city in the state of Tennessee, according to an online report released Tuesday.

The website, BackgroundChecks.com, compiled FBI crime statistics for its report of the safest cities to live in Tennessee with a population of 10,000 or less, and calculated the violent crime rate and property crime rate per 1,000 people.

According to the report, Martin scored a .31 on the safety index, with only seven cities scoring higher than a .3.

Martin Police Chief Don Teal tells Thunderbolt Radio News his department strives to make the city as safe as possible.

Chief Teal says his department shares the recognition with the citizens of Martin.

The study shows Germantown as the safest city in Tennessee, followed by Collierville, Brentwood, Collegedale, and Soddy Daisy.

Other local cities making the list include Paris at number 20, Jackson at 42, Union City in 44th, and Dyersburg at number 48.