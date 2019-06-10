The City of Martin will provide its own ambulance service for city residents beginning August 10th.

Monday night, the Martin Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously passed the first reading of an ordinance naming the City of Martin Fire Department the primary ambulance service for the city.

The ordinance states that the City of Martin Fire Department has been required to respond to at least eighteen calls for emergency assistance since January 1st due to the delayed response from the Weakley County Ambulance Service.

In the meeting, Mayor Randy Brundige says the safety of the citizens of Martin is a top priority.

Mayor Brundige says the city will be getting brand new ambulances which are currently on the production line.

A public hearing on the ambulance ordinance will be held next Tuesday afternoon at 5:15 in the city courtroom.