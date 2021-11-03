Claiborne highlights Martin Public Library programs for Martin Kiwanis Club

Martin Public Library youth and children’s librarian Jenny Claiborne recently informed Martin Kiwanis members of past and future children’s programs at the library.

Effective November 1, the library is open with a full schedule of hours and is gradually resuming a normal event schedule for all ages, including book discussions, public meetings, and children and teen events.

The Martin Public Library held its annual Pumpkin Parade on October 29.

Miss Claiborn is pictured with Kiwanis Vice President Bill Austin, who filled in for President John Mayros.

A donation was made to the library in Miss Claiborne’s name.