A Clarksville woman is facing an assault charge after an altercation Friday night at the Slide ‘n’ Ride Saloon in Martin.

Martin Patrolman Rachel Green was patrolling the bar’s parking lot around 10:15 when she was flagged down by a woman claiming she had been assaulted by a woman identified as 21-year-old Shelby White from Clarksville.

The victim told Patrolman Green that after White had pushed her repeatedly, she informed a bouncer who talked with White. Afterwards, White reportedly walked over to the victim with a beer bottle and poured beer on her head. When the victim pushed White away, White allegedly hit the victim across the face with the bottle.

White admitted to Patrolman Green that when the victim pushed her, she did swing the bottle, but had make-up in her eyes and couldn’t see who she hit.

According to the police report, the victim did have a laceration on her face and swelling around her left eye.

White was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and released from the Weakley County Jail.