Beginning next week, the Weakley County Clerk and Master’s office as well as the Chancellor’s office will be temporarily moved due to renovation work at the courthouse.

The two offices will be moved to the second floor east side court room in Room 202.

The move comes as a part of the HVAC renovation project taking place throughout the courthouse over the next several months.

The temporary relocation of the Clerk and Master’s Office and the Office of the Chancellor will take place beginning Monday and will run through May of next year.

Both offices will be closed Thursday and Friday while equipment and operations are moved to the new temporary location on the second floor of the courthouse.

Also beginning Monday and running through next May, Chancery Court motions and proceedings will be held in the Earl Wright County Commission Court Room located on the first floor of the courthouse in Room 105.