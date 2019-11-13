Drivers in Weakley County will soon be able to renew their driver’s licenses at the County Clerk’s office.

During a recent meeting of the Weakley County Public Safety Committee, Weakley County Clerk Kim Hughey said the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security contacted her office in August about issuing renewals for driver’s licenses.

Hughey says once everything is approved by the state, and the clerk’s office personnel are trained, it could be three to four months before her office can begin issuing the driver’s license renewals and REAL ID at the Weakley County Courthouse.