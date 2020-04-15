With the coronavirus pandemic, questions are beginning to rise about football season being affected this fall.

As for the Tennessee Volunteers, head football coach Jeremy Pruitt says the coaching staff is checking in with the players during online team meetings.

With the differences this pandemic brings, Coach Pruitt says checking in with his players is his main priority as of now.

Coach Pruitt says he is looking forward to the older team Tennessee will bring this season.

As for the graduated seniors, Coach Pruitt says all of his now-former players have a chance at the next level.

Tennessee’s first football game is scheduled for Saturday, September 5th when the Vols host Charlotte at Neyland Stadium.

*photo courtesy of @Vol_Football Twitter